Patch 0.7.3.1 - A few fixes and a new soundtrack

Build 9567235 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This little patch does the following:

Risen will no longer just disappear. This happened because of the decay mechanic which also applies to risen. When 100% decayed (only bare skeleton remaining) humans/risen have a low chance of disappearing and I forgot to make sure they were actually dead-dead when checking this.

Fixed dark cost/dark power calculations which counted the cost too much sometimes.

Makes sure that recently raised player-risen doesn't try to attack the player.

Added another danger soundtrack, called 'Dread knights' which I managed to finish yesterday.

Sorry about the bugs and big thanks for the swift reporting - you guys are the best!

Best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias