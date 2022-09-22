 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 22 September 2022

Patch 0.7.3.1 - A few fixes and a new soundtrack

22 September 2022

This little patch does the following:

  • Risen will no longer just disappear. This happened because of the decay mechanic which also applies to risen. When 100% decayed (only bare skeleton remaining) humans/risen have a low chance of disappearing and I forgot to make sure they were actually dead-dead when checking this.
  • Fixed dark cost/dark power calculations which counted the cost too much sometimes.
  • Makes sure that recently raised player-risen doesn't try to attack the player.
  • Added another danger soundtrack, called 'Dread knights' which I managed to finish yesterday.

Sorry about the bugs and big thanks for the swift reporting - you guys are the best!
Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias

