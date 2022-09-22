- Added upload menu to paintmode
- Added upload menu button in pause menu in paintmode
- Added support for downloading stuff from the workshop
- Fixed bug allowing you to put month as 0 in paintmode
- Fixed bug where you couldn't change page in the event editor in paintmode
EarthRoyale update for 22 September 2022
V11.01.00
