EarthRoyale update for 22 September 2022

V11.01.00

22 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added upload menu to paintmode
  • Added upload menu button in pause menu in paintmode
  • Added support for downloading stuff from the workshop
  • Fixed bug allowing you to put month as 0 in paintmode
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't change page in the event editor in paintmode

