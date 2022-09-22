Terminus - V0.9.6 Beta Hotfix

I fixed a bug where you could use some items, including gun parts, without waking up. Thank you for reporting!
If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch