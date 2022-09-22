 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 22 September 2022

Terminus - V0.9.6 Beta Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9567175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I fixed a bug where you could use some items, including gun parts, without waking up. Thank you for reporting!

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9567175
Depot 1534981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link