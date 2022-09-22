Updated to ver 1.29.

Mainly fixes, but also preparations for a dungeon where you can bring items from your adventure trail.

A few items are included.

ver1.29

・The upper limit of the grant of diffusion has been set to a size that is not so large that it is hard to tell what it is.

It will not have any effect on the basic level, since it is almost impossible to reach it in normal play.

・The number of items in the bag is now set to be the same as the number of items in the bag.

