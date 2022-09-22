 Skip to content

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 22 September 2022

Updated to ver 1.29.

update for 22 September 2022

Updated to ver 1.29.

Build 9567054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mainly fixes, but also preparations for a dungeon where you can bring items from your adventure trail.
A few items are included.

ver1.29
・The upper limit of the grant of diffusion has been set to a size that is not so large that it is hard to tell what it is.
It will not have any effect on the basic level, since it is almost impossible to reach it in normal play.

・The number of items in the bag is now set to be the same as the number of items in the bag.

