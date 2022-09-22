Super Alloy Ranger Patch1.00202209222000

Fixed the bug that the current blood and score may be load incorrectly when a player is defeated in Ultimate War and chooses to continue. Fixed the wrong status of some enemies. Changed the refresh mechanism of the boxes in Ultimate Fortress to prevent lagging. Forecast: Steam Cloud will be supported from next week. Please stay tuned with us! Adjusted the performance of some enemies in different difficulties.

*The game has started its program refactoring process by a new senior programmer. After the completion of the program refactoring, the game will support Linux and mac systems, and the achievement system. At the same time, the basic physics bugs and lags will also be solved after the refactoring.

I will continue to patch the existing version while the refactoring is ongoing.

*The refactoring is expected to take 1~2 months.

*Sorry for the problems caused by my inexperience in programming. It will take some time to improve existing issues. Thank you for all of your support!