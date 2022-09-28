 Skip to content

Mega Man X DiVE update for 28 September 2022

Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆New characters
・Shagaru Armor X
・Gore iCO

◆New event
・Tremble under the King of the Blood Moon!

◆Bug fixes
