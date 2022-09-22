 Skip to content

Motocross: Chasing the Dream update for 22 September 2022

Release Notes 09/21/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we are introducing camera settings via the developer console. These commands can be accessed by pressing "F1" on your keyboard and entering the command for the setting you want to change. We will be working on the UI for this soon.

We will be back next week with some more updates as some of the team will be at RedBud this weekend for MXDN. Let us know if you will be there too!

Commands:

  • camera.fov
  • camera.follow-distance
  • camera.follow-height
  • camera.slot-distance
  • camera.slot-height
  • camera.slot-offset
  • camera.first-person-distance
  • camera.first-person-height
  • camera.first-person-tilt

