Build 134 is live!

This patch is about refinement. We've added new units and content but we've focused on refining the game into a replayable, challenging, varied loop. Oh, and we also changed the name - watch the devlog to learn more! There's still a lot more work to do but we hope you enjoy the changes.

NOTE: this patch adds unlock progression to the game, this may be buggy and block you from the content. If you toggle Developer Mode using '\' you will unlock all content instantly.

NEW Preparation room before starting a run

↳ You can test units out safely and reroll your party to try different combinations.

NEW Added new opponent: "Arabella"

NEW Added a tutorial opponent

NEW Board visuals have been reworked

↳ The fundamental mechanics of the board remain the same but we've removed the tedium of clicking tiles one-by-one.

NEW Added "Cat" unit

NEW Added "Banuel" unit

NEW Added "Fichillin" enemy

NEW Added "Tenggi" enemy

NEW Introduce "Reward" rooms

NEW Camera Perspective setting

↳ You can toggle between Isometric, Three-Quarter and Top-Down views using 'W' or the toolbar icon.

CHANGE Options are now saved to a file

CHANGE Unlock progress is saved to a file

CHANGE The board no longer flips

CHANGE Rewards in mazes now come inside chests

CHANGE New shop UI

↳ You no longer need to move the bard around in the shop, you can buy everything using buttons.

CHANGE Removed elemental damage bonuses.

↳ We are reworking elements to work with "Seasons", more to come in the next patch.

CHANGE Improved movement preview UI

CHANGE Simplified unit stat display

↳ Units now have their stats at their feet.

FIXED Army lineup positioning

FIXED Enemy spawn weightings

FIXED Transition effect glitches

FIXED Unit selection and deselection in shop

FIXED Opponent selection menu could get stuck

