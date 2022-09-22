Changed "Modifier" hotkey name to "Toggle Hotkey Row". This may require rebinding.
Added a new "Skill Modifier" hotkey that is used by summon and trap skills to dismiss them. This can be customized in the Input settings menu.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changed "Modifier" hotkey name to "Toggle Hotkey Row". This may require rebinding.
Added a new "Skill Modifier" hotkey that is used by summon and trap skills to dismiss them. This can be customized in the Input settings menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update