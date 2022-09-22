 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 22 September 2022

Skill Modifier Hotkey

Share · View all patches · Build 9566750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed "Modifier" hotkey name to "Toggle Hotkey Row". This may require rebinding.

Added a new "Skill Modifier" hotkey that is used by summon and trap skills to dismiss them. This can be customized in the Input settings menu.

