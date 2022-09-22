- Added "Objectives" popup on start of new games.
- Added basic help overlay to trade window for new games.
- Changed freemen to cover the whole map. Freemen will now always trade regardless of location.
- Set "Edge Scroll" to "Off" by default.
- Fixed issue with hidden goods becoming visible.
Made Beaver update for 22 September 2022
Patch Notes for 1.0.8.179 for Sep.21/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
