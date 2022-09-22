 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Made Beaver update for 22 September 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.8.179 for Sep.21/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9566701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Objectives" popup on start of new games.
  • Added basic help overlay to trade window for new games.
  • Changed freemen to cover the whole map. Freemen will now always trade regardless of location.
  • Set "Edge Scroll" to "Off" by default.
  • Fixed issue with hidden goods becoming visible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link