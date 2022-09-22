1.13 - Culture Trip Update

Our long awaited language update is here! Calling all explorers, travellers and adventurers - Wanderer has now been translated into 5 new languages. Subtitles and localization have been added for Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Italian, and Spanish. Plus some other general fixes and updates. Time awaits! Good luck.

Major updates

Wanderer has now been translated into 5 new languages. Subtitles and localization have been added for Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

General updates

Fix to narrative recovery issues when loading a game save file.

Fixes to how doors affect the player capsule.

Darkening effect added to pause game.

Improvements to texture management to help textures with text.

Fixes to saving logic to prevent corruption.

UI sound effects.

Improved haptics for general object interaction.

Improved stability for save files.

Small fixes

Fix to angle grinder when using it on the moon.

Fix to fuse issue related to required fuse for Von Braun level.

Fix to teleport blocker on VB elevator.

Fix to issue with Woodstock flag not being retrievable due to nav mesh not updating correctly.

Fix to Von Braun elevator with him getting left outside.

Fix to issue with Tesla Genesis level with ending being triggered incorrectly.

Fix to antiquity fragment issue causing falling.

Fix to main menu music continuing to play.

Fix to issue with cutting wires and causing softlock.

Fix to edge case softlock with throwing watch away prior to putting him on wrist.

Fix to calibration UI.

Fix to UI trace activation.

Music improvements for apartment puzzles.

Fix to watch face becoming stuck on X.

Fix to drum game win condition based on volume.

Howard’s watch now plays the dialogue source correctly.

Two sets of drum sticks added to drum game difficulty selection to improve UX.

Fix to watch hand selection recovery.

Fix to recovery on black time effects.

Fixes to general fishing rod UX.

Fix to Tikal priest win condition causing soft lock.

Fix to exploding the RC car.

Fix to C4 bomb recovery.

Fix issues with soldiers spawning into the ground.

Fixes to watch VFX.

Fixes to RC car SFX.

Fix to issue with QuaySiders Guitar.

Display an error if save files are corrupt.