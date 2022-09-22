 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boo Men update for 22 September 2022

Update 9/21

Share · View all patches · Build 9566681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Boo Men will spawn where there is most recent paranormal activity
  • Glow stick will slowly drain and can be recharged in the light. This is to help counter speed-runs
  • Fixed some spawn locations for items
  • Other minor details not cool enough to be listed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1715731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link