- Boo Men will spawn where there is most recent paranormal activity
- Glow stick will slowly drain and can be recharged in the light. This is to help counter speed-runs
- Fixed some spawn locations for items
- Other minor details not cool enough to be listed
Boo Men update for 22 September 2022
Update 9/21
