Version 1.2.2 - Friends Forever Modifier

Version 1.2.2 is now available and adds a new Scenario modifier 'Friends Forever' which stops any friends you've made from turning against you at the end of a level. The update also includes new Level Editor additions such as player and enemy damage zones and the ability to create jump points so enemies can jump between areas on your levels.
We've also redone every enemy hand hold for all the weapons in the game so weapons should now be more accurately held by enemies. A full changelist of all the additions and fixes is below.
Player and Enemy Damage Zones
Setting up the new enemy and player damage zones is rather easy as these are just new properties available on standard Logic Zones. You can adjust how much damage is done to players and enemies and how often.
Jump Links on Waypoints
Jump links or 'Nav Links' are a new addition to the Waypoint props that will let enemies either jump from one waypoint location to another connected waypoint, or to teleport between them if desired. As part of setting this up we also fixed some bugs related to enemies facing the wrong direction while jumping and that enemies would not use Teleporters as part of their navigation. Now the existing Teleporters and the new waypoint nav links will be considered in the pathfinding calculation of enemies.
Changelist
Version 1.2.2
- Added Friends Forever modifier
- Added Player and Enemy damage options to Logic Zones in the Level Editor
- Added nav link options to Waypoint props in the Level Editor
- New outline effects for weapons and powers
- Re-setup all weapon hand hold positions for enemies to be correct for left and right hands
- Adjusted whether some weapons are 1 or 2 handed for enemies
- Minor memory allocation improvements
- Added a workaround for the Capture Device potentially not triggering especially if caused by infinite durability mods
- Fixed enemies not choosing to use teleporters as part of their navigation
- Fixed enemies not rotating to face the direction they're going to jump
- Fixed the Lights Out spotlight getting obscured sometimes when near a wall
- Fixed Workshop level buttons in the UI having overflowed text for long names and misaligned asterix
- Fixed spotlight in Light Out modifier getting occluded if player's back was against some walls
- Fixed some menu options not showing for players in multiplayer at the right times
- Fixed some Berserk glow bugs with the Top Down modifier
- Fixed UVs on the back and bottom faces of the head in the Texture Editor being different than in the game
- Fixed enemies dying if a severed body part falls into a kill zone
- Fixed incorrect buttons showing for multiplayer clients on the UI after winning a level
- Fixed multiplayer host not seeing the kill count in Workshop levels
- Fixed text getting set to bad positions when grouped
- Fixed some newer weapons getting set to 0,0,0 if set as static
- Fixed blood decals not attaching to nunchucks
- Fixed Arena Quit to Menu button not working under certain conditions
- Fixed the sizing of the Level Won UI in multiplayer on the Host
- Fixed the Charger being able to rotate in odd directions before charging
- Fixed occlusion issues with the breakable wall in the Saloon
Changed files in this update