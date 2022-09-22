Version 1.2.2 - Friends Forever Modifier

Version 1.2.2 is now available and adds a new Scenario modifier 'Friends Forever' which stops any friends you've made from turning against you at the end of a level. The update also includes new Level Editor additions such as player and enemy damage zones and the ability to create jump points so enemies can jump between areas on your levels.

We've also redone every enemy hand hold for all the weapons in the game so weapons should now be more accurately held by enemies. A full changelist of all the additions and fixes is below.

Player and Enemy Damage Zones

Setting up the new enemy and player damage zones is rather easy as these are just new properties available on standard Logic Zones. You can adjust how much damage is done to players and enemies and how often.



Jump links or 'Nav Links' are a new addition to the Waypoint props that will let enemies either jump from one waypoint location to another connected waypoint, or to teleport between them if desired. As part of setting this up we also fixed some bugs related to enemies facing the wrong direction while jumping and that enemies would not use Teleporters as part of their navigation. Now the existing Teleporters and the new waypoint nav links will be considered in the pathfinding calculation of enemies.



Changelist

Version 1.2.2