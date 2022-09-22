 Skip to content

BARK update for 22 September 2022

Missing Executable Bug Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9566599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The executable name had changed during the previous update. This has now been fixed! Sorry for the inconvenience for anyone who tried to run the game after the most recent update! Everything should be working correctly now!

