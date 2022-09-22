The executable name had changed during the previous update. This has now been fixed! Sorry for the inconvenience for anyone who tried to run the game after the most recent update! Everything should be working correctly now!
BARK update for 22 September 2022
Missing Executable Bug Fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
