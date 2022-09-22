HAAK | 1.0.2.15785f Version Update

Thank you all for your continued support of HAAK. We have received a lot of comments and feedback through different social media platforms. Although we may not be able to reply one by one, but we have collected and organized all of your comments and feedback and added them to the development and optimization plan. We will speed up development and optimization, and try to let everyone experience new game content as soon as possible!

In order to provide a better gaming experience, we will continue to work hard. Here are some latest news and optimizations:

Update: 1.0.2.15785f -- Sept. 22, 2022

Content Update：

Now Yaam has her own sanctuary room, which is located at North Station

A new plot about Aliens is added, including a new secret room in Anthony Hill a new collection item Alien’Laptop, and a new mission Strange Phonecall

New item added: Dev Diary #20, to give guidance to the battle against Gael

We adjust the difficulty of clearance assessment so it will be easier to get a higher score. Clearance scores are now adjusted to 极, 强, 秀, 可, 凡.

Optimization