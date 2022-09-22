Update 20229/22

1. Reduced cost of repairing clothes

The points consumed for repairing costumes have been reduced

2. Diamond membership adjusted

Diamond members now offer +100% of Souct EXPs earned through matches

3. Block word system

As we have to comply with the regulations of several countries, we will temporarily revert to the earliest version of the blocker in the Official Version. In the future we will update the filter to ensure that players can communicate properly. It has come to our attention that some players are using racist, Nazi and sexually suggestive words and names in the game. In these and similar cases, we will enforce name changes, bans and other banning measures. If you encounter any of these situations in-game, you can report them to us via the in-game report function.

4. Asia Servers

The Asia server is now open.

5. Skill Slot Price Adjustment

The price of skill slots has been reduced.

6.New Player Welcome Event quest and Rewards adjusted

Adjusted quest content and rewards

7.AI matching rules

Adjusted the conditions under which players can match the AI: When you don't have any level 40+ characters on your account, you will play against AI; Significantly reduced the time it takes to match the AI and the experience required to reach level 40 (we recommend completing Single Mode before you play Football mode, or trying out different Positions and Secondary Positions before investing a lot of resources in character development)