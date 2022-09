Share · View all patches · Build 9566357 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 02:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Just a small update with some minor tweaks and additions

Added Korean (mostly)

Added Russian (mostly)

Added Third person camera when climbing

Added option to filter by LAN

Fixed some connection issues

Fixed an issue with Steam VR opening

Changed Mouse climbing speed and friction

Changed Spectators no longer see Cats' light cone

And thats about it. Please let me know if there are any issues!