Soulstone Survivors: Prologue update for 22 September 2022

Update v0.7.022f and Demo release!

22 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We are happy to announce that the demo is now available! We wrote an announcement with more details you can find here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2066020/view/3291591738142374624

The demo will be available starting now up until October 12! Make sure to head over to the main game page and get it to play with the 3 new characters!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2066020/Soulstone_Survivors/

In addition to the demo release, we also made a minor update to the Prologue which brings a few more minor fixes. Here is the list of changes:

  • Added Skill Bar highlight when you select a skill in the Level Up screen, so you can easily see how many skill types are shared between skills;
  • Added Frontal tag to Poison Bolt;
  • Changed the formatting of the DPS counter on the details page so it is in-line with the other numbers;

We hope you enjoy trying out the new characters and remember, the Demo is a separate game and needs to be downloaded from the main page of the game! Do let us know if you run into any issues with either the prologue or demo, we are always here =)

Best wishes,

  • The dev team

