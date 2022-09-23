Hotfix 19.11 - Multiplayer Lag / Opportunity Attack Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that could cause excessive network congestion causing lag in some multiplayer games.
- Fixed issue that caused a lockup when disabling an enemy when it is trying to perform an opportunity attack.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update