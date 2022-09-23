 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 23 September 2022

Hotfix 19.11 - Multiplayer Lag / Opportunity Attack Bug Fixes

Build 9566114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue that could cause excessive network congestion causing lag in some multiplayer games.
  • Fixed issue that caused a lockup when disabling an enemy when it is trying to perform an opportunity attack.

