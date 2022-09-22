HotFix3 for Update 17.

New Hotfix for the game here is the fixes within this update.

Most issues with character Death Sentences should now be fixed, Mainly the issue of Death Sentence not getting announced. This applies to main aspects to these moves so if a previous one wasn't working currently before it should be now.

Sasquatch can no longer use Beasty Slam vs. an aerial opponent.

Added more recovery to the third hit of Van Helsing's Punch Kick Medium Strong combo string. This fixes an unintended loop.

Added more recovery to Bloody Mary's Punch Punch Kick Medium Strong combo string, this applies to the medium of this string. This fixes an unintended loop.

Dracula now has proper reaction animation for Grab Escapes, all other characters have been checked for missing animations as well.