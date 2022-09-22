 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends update for 22 September 2022

HotFix3 for Update 17.

Share · View all patches · Build 9566048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Hotfix for the game here is the fixes within this update.

  • Most issues with character Death Sentences should now be fixed, Mainly the issue of Death Sentence not getting announced. This applies to main aspects to these moves so if a previous one wasn't working currently before it should be now.

  • Sasquatch can no longer use Beasty Slam vs. an aerial opponent.

  • Added more recovery to the third hit of Van Helsing's Punch Kick Medium Strong combo string. This fixes an unintended loop.

  • Added more recovery to Bloody Mary's Punch Punch Kick Medium Strong combo string, this applies to the medium of this string. This fixes an unintended loop.

  • Dracula now has proper reaction animation for Grab Escapes, all other characters have been checked for missing animations as well.

  • Fixed the Camera position for Bloody Mary's Front Grab.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1291171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link