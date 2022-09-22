Update notes for SEP-21

We've released a small patch that addresses a handful of small issues recently identified.

Comic cutscenes have had dialogue boxes updated to display on screen for much longer.

Fix a number of sector / map errors in several maps.

Fix several sequence breaks or skippable triggers for combat scenarios in many of the maps.

Fix an issue with the interactive / destructive panels in Facility, Sub Dock, and Base / Finale which would cause them not to trigger or, in rare cases, completely disappear.

Add numerous interactivity points to Tutorial and Colombia.

Replaced security monitor texture with a more obvious one.

Made change to final / ending cutscene so that it can't be skipped, although it can still be fast-forwarded, preventing players from not returning to the menu after finishing the game.

Drones have had their behaviors slightly modified to better detect when they crash into floors and walls, to prevent situations where they are physically stuck.

Fixed an issue where a Drone's active LED would not despawn, or would pop up in random places throughout the map.

We will be pushing additional updates soon regarding sprite replacements for more 3D models when cosmetic 3D models are turned off. For AMD users, especially those experiencing major performance issues in Colombia and Escape, we highly recommend this setting, which can be found under Options > Game.

Based on player feedback, we've also identified improvements to both enemy and squad AI, which we hope to make available soon, provided no other major issues are found via player feedback.

Thank you again to our players who have been reporting these issues to us so we can get these resolved as quickly as we can!