Version 1.0.7r is live!

Good Wednesday, Avalicians! This update includes more balance tweaks, some bugfixes including a concerning softlock in the Battlesphere lobby, and some additional NPC dialog to the Gallery in the postgame.
General
- If the player's first Time Capsule is collected in the Battlesphere, the prompt will now indicate that one capsule can be found elsewhere in Avalice.
- Fixed Tidal Gate, Nalao Lake, Sky Bridge, Lightning Tower, and Ancestral Forge, and Magma Starscape having the wrong vinyl IDs on the world map.
- Corrected the description of the Strong Revivals potion to read "You recover more life petals when reviving."
- Added some code to the NPC script that should more reliably return control to the player if a cutscene suddenly starts.
- Using Air Forward attack as Neera should no longer reduce her X velocity to the speed cap if she was already over the speed cap before performing this move.
- The Speed Hunter badge will now correctly check to see if the stage was completed under par time, instead of simply checking if the stage was completed with the Time Limit brave stone equipped.
Input
- Fixed the timeout for binding new controls so that it doesn't remove the existing key bind.
- The title screen button prompt now defaults to the Pause button, as it did prior to version 1.0.6f.
Continue Screen
- The cost of continuing at the last checkpoint now scales with your total crystals. The cost is half of your total crystal count rounded to the nearest hundred, with a minimum cost of 100 and a maximum cost of 500.
- Increased the cap on the number of crystals you can earn from the punching bag from 20 to 100. This ensures that it's always possible to afford the price, albeit with a few minutes of punching for players with no crystals.
Gallery
- Bo and Sammy have new lines for when you've obtained the Patron of the Arts badge and finished every exhibit.
- Aaa now appears in the Rail Driver exhibit after the game is cleared.
- Corazon no longer appears in the museum until the game is cleared, as her dialog was referencing postgame events.
Airship Sigwada
- Corazon no longer has hitstun when colliding with guarding players.
- Moved the plane switchers that were near an indoor player cannon in Airship Sigwada so that they wouldn't interfere with the cannon's actions and make it unusable.
Battlesphere
- Elevators will no longer incorrectly set the game into cutscene mode when they start moving without a player in them. This was causing the hub to softlock when the player attempted to speak to an NPC while an elevator was moving.
- Elevators now properly forget the player once the player finishes using one. This fixes an issue when using stairs after using an elevator would forcefully snap players' Y position to the elevator and lift them to their target floor.
Adventure Square
- The time capsule in the museum will no longer flip direction to face the player if they move to the right of it.
- The activation zones for all museum kiosks have been moved further away from the central lift so that it is no longer possible to examine them and ride the lift at the same time.
- The wax figures on the top floor of the museum are now flagged to have players facing them from the right side.
- Attempted to fix an issue where the cutscene actor for Lilac would appear in the basement of Goldie's outside of cutscenes after a certain point in the story, by moving the actor outside of the screen boundaries and then having her snap into place when the corresponding cutscenes begin.
Magma Starscape
- Hundred Drillion now drops 3 life petals after being defeated.
Merga
- Unarmored Merga no longer has hitstun when colliding with guarding players.
