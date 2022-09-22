 Skip to content

Artemishea update for 22 September 2022

Patch 0.5.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:
-Fixed not being able to invite young to group
-Fixed bleed getting stuck
-Fixed day and night cycle getting stuck
-Fixed young boar not being able to walk forward
-Fixed meat chunks/fish being stuck in players mouth
-Fixed being able to take as many meat chunks from a body as you want
-Fixed bed exploit
-Fixed fishing not working after growth

Adjustments:
-Capped bleed to no more than a 100 seconds
-Adjusted Elk call volume
-Changed bed cool down timer to 10 minutes

