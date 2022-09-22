Patch 0.5.0.2

Fixes:

-Fixed not being able to invite young to group

-Fixed bleed getting stuck

-Fixed day and night cycle getting stuck

-Fixed young boar not being able to walk forward

-Fixed meat chunks/fish being stuck in players mouth

-Fixed being able to take as many meat chunks from a body as you want

-Fixed bed exploit

-Fixed fishing not working after growth

Adjustments:

-Capped bleed to no more than a 100 seconds

-Adjusted Elk call volume

-Changed bed cool down timer to 10 minutes