Version 1.0.12 Patch

Hi everyone! It's day 2 and I still have even more fixes and QOL changes coming your way 😎. Check out what they are:

Fixed bug where if you lost to the first chapter 2 boss, you could get the Annoyance figment multiple times.

Fixed bug where if you left the cutscene trigger of the cutscene before the first chapter 2 boss, you could play the cutscene again without Michael being there.

Fixed bug where sometimes the screen would shake and audio would be muffled in some spots like Strand Beach and the Southern Outskirts.

Fixed bug where sometimes you could not edit the default character name in the name input screen.

Added a "Mirror" to the Southern Outskirts that allows you to change the player's name after it has been first set.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Toterwald.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Graveyard.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Outbound Trail.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Soggy Swamp.

Fixed collision lock in Central Outbound where you could get stuck inside of Ethel's stall.

Removed invisible collision in the Snowy Cave.

Removed floating tree in Ravenside Path.

Adjusted LOD error in the Outbound Trail that resulted in sometimes showing a floating tree.

Fixed typos in chapter 2 cutscenes.

Fixed NPC in Ravenside that would freeze the conversation under certain conditions.

Adjusted balancing for the Sadism 1 and Sadism 2 aspects.

The Grave Spirit 1 aspect description said that it replenished SP, but replenished HP instead. This has been fixed and now matches the description.

Adjusted the balancing of the last chapter 3 boss.

Adjusted Mimicry AI for your figments, so that they make for more interesting fights when enemies with Mimicry turn into your own characters.

Adjusted balancing for the first chapter 1 boss.

Callousness' Guard skill said that it applied Major Defense to itself, but it applied it to the target. This has now been fixed.

Fixed bug where lifesteal aspects would heal characters adjacent to a character using an area of effect skill.

Fixed bug where the Ligrou figment caused issues with story progression.

Fixed graphical issue where the Corvid Apparition in the Deep Toterwald had a white line coming out of its wing.

Fixed lockpick gate that said it required lockpicks, when in reality it required Roald's Key. Functionally this is the same as before, the description just didn't match.