The Outbound Ghost update for 22 September 2022

Version 1.0.12 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! It's day 2 and I still have even more fixes and QOL changes coming your way 😎. Check out what they are:

  • Fixed bug where if you lost to the first chapter 2 boss, you could get the Annoyance figment multiple times.

  • Fixed bug where if you left the cutscene trigger of the cutscene before the first chapter 2 boss, you could play the cutscene again without Michael being there.

  • Fixed bug where sometimes the screen would shake and audio would be muffled in some spots like Strand Beach and the Southern Outskirts.

  • Fixed bug where sometimes you could not edit the default character name in the name input screen.

  • Added a "Mirror" to the Southern Outskirts that allows you to change the player's name after it has been first set.

  • Fixed out of bounds spot in the Toterwald.

  • Fixed out of bounds spot in the Graveyard.

  • Fixed out of bounds spot in the Outbound Trail.

  • Fixed out of bounds spot in the Soggy Swamp.

  • Fixed collision lock in Central Outbound where you could get stuck inside of Ethel's stall.

  • Removed invisible collision in the Snowy Cave.

  • Removed floating tree in Ravenside Path.

  • Adjusted LOD error in the Outbound Trail that resulted in sometimes showing a floating tree.

  • Fixed typos in chapter 2 cutscenes.

  • Fixed NPC in Ravenside that would freeze the conversation under certain conditions.

  • Adjusted balancing for the Sadism 1 and Sadism 2 aspects.

  • The Grave Spirit 1 aspect description said that it replenished SP, but replenished HP instead. This has been fixed and now matches the description.

  • Adjusted the balancing of the last chapter 3 boss.

  • Adjusted Mimicry AI for your figments, so that they make for more interesting fights when enemies with Mimicry turn into your own characters.

  • Adjusted balancing for the first chapter 1 boss.

  • Callousness' Guard skill said that it applied Major Defense to itself, but it applied it to the target. This has now been fixed.

  • Fixed bug where lifesteal aspects would heal characters adjacent to a character using an area of effect skill.

  • Fixed bug where the Ligrou figment caused issues with story progression.

  • Fixed graphical issue where the Corvid Apparition in the Deep Toterwald had a white line coming out of its wing.

  • Fixed lockpick gate that said it required lockpicks, when in reality it required Roald's Key. Functionally this is the same as before, the description just didn't match.

  • Adjusted chest drops in the torch puzzle in the Soggy Swamp that rewarded you with a duplicate aspect recipe set instead of 2 aspect gems.

Thank you everyone for reporting the stuff you find, it's only because of you that I can fix it all!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1276811
