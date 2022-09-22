Stomping bugs, and snakes

-fixed crash caused by floating eye attacking a helper butterfly (thanks priestess of Athe)
-helper butterflies are now immune to explosions
-increase chance of butterflies spawning when you have butterfly net
-ranger summon deer spell changed from 30 to 20 damage per deer
-added messages to stomping boots
-removed ranger's bow from their hitbox
-"rest here traveler" campfire health regen changed from 2 hp/2 seconds to 2 hp/1 second
-ascension altar HP changed from 400 to 10,000
-shopkeeper health changed from 150 to 200+(5 x level)
-how many monsters remain to be killed will be displayed during monster summon traps
-ring of attack changed from 1-2 to 1
-changed "Rusted" starting debuff from -3 attack to -2
-starting buffs are now displayed in green (debuffs in red)
-made food sitting on table easier to reach and eat
-mud boots now create mud puddles
added items for spooktober (coming soon)
- -pumpkins that contain either a trick or a treat
- -candy, food type that always tastes good
- -new monster: ghost
- -more webs
- -spooky title
this update is not compatible with and saves from previous versions
Changed files in this update