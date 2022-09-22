Stomping bugs, and snakes

-fixed crash caused by floating eye attacking a helper butterfly (thanks priestess of Athe)

-helper butterflies are now immune to explosions

-increase chance of butterflies spawning when you have butterfly net

-ranger summon deer spell changed from 30 to 20 damage per deer

-added messages to stomping boots

-removed ranger's bow from their hitbox

-"rest here traveler" campfire health regen changed from 2 hp/2 seconds to 2 hp/1 second

-ascension altar HP changed from 400 to 10,000

-shopkeeper health changed from 150 to 200+(5 x level)

-how many monsters remain to be killed will be displayed during monster summon traps

-ring of attack changed from 1-2 to 1

-changed "Rusted" starting debuff from -3 attack to -2

-starting buffs are now displayed in green (debuffs in red)

-made food sitting on table easier to reach and eat

-mud boots now create mud puddles

added items for spooktober (coming soon)

-pumpkins that contain either a trick or a treat

-candy, food type that always tastes good

-new monster: ghost

-more webs

-spooky title

this update is not compatible with and saves from previous versions