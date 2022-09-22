-
Added "Gaming Station" in the Custom Design category
-
Added 12 related furniture (e.g. gaming chair, monitor, mouse)
-
Changed plants to include pots and vases by default, for easier use.
- Individual plants without the container can still be used.
- Select "Break Apart" in the Custom Design menu, to break a potted plant into its components
-
Bugfix: Tint color was not showing correctly when a single material is selected
-
Bugfix: Component options (e.g. door frames) were not showing up
MakePlace update for 22 September 2022
Gaming Station
