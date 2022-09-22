 Skip to content

MakePlace update for 22 September 2022

Build 9565696

  • Added "Gaming Station" in the Custom Design category

  • Added 12 related furniture (e.g. gaming chair, monitor, mouse)

  • Changed plants to include pots and vases by default, for easier use.

    • Individual plants without the container can still be used.
    • Select "Break Apart" in the Custom Design menu, to break a potted plant into its components

  • Bugfix: Tint color was not showing correctly when a single material is selected

  • Bugfix: Component options (e.g. door frames) were not showing up

