Dota 2 update for 22 September 2022
ClientVersion 5440
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Dutch, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Everglyph Goggles
- Modified Economy Item: Infernal Cavalcade
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Emblem
- Modified Economy Item: Flutterstep
- Modified Economy Item: Seclusions of the Void
- Modified Economy Item: Aktok's Glory
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Seclusions of the Void
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Infernal Cavalcade
- Modified Economy Item: Blastmitt Berserker Bundle
- Modified Economy Item: The Strings of Suradan Bundle
English Localization
- DOTA_Ability_Movie_Label:
