Dota 2 update for 22 September 2022

ClientVersion 5440

Build 9565690

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Dutch, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Everglyph Goggles
  • Modified Economy Item: Infernal Cavalcade
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Emblem
  • Modified Economy Item: Flutterstep
  • Modified Economy Item: Seclusions of the Void
  • Modified Economy Item: Aktok's Glory
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Seclusions of the Void
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Infernal Cavalcade
  • Modified Economy Item: Blastmitt Berserker Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: The Strings of Suradan Bundle

English Localization

  • DOTA_Ability_Movie_Label: Custom Ability Effect

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
