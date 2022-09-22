 Skip to content

Bring It On! update for 22 September 2022

v0.6.2 - Minor Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9565615

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We realized that the new character in the Fetid Fields was sleeping on the job!

He should be back to work now and no longer causing issues.

Thanks for playing! 👩‍🌾​

Changed files in this update

Depot 2020461
  • Loading history…
