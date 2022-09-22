Hotfix Patch Now Available

Changes

Increased damage on basic bows.

Improved the audio quality of the equip sound for the nebula cutlass and spirit blade cutlass.

The home island bear is now a bit more difficult to kill.

Mining ores now have colliders.

You are now less likely to get stuck on stalagmites.

Fixed an issue with the "Drinking Games" quest loot not dropping.

Fixed visual issues in some points of interest.

Fixed some areas in caves you could get stuck in.

Fixed some typos.

Added target frame rate option, which defaults to 60fps in order to help with some heat issues some players were experiencing.

Ship storage now defaults to the all tab.

Fixed "Open in Explorer" button not working in the Restore Save File interface.

Loot and loot all rebindings are now tied to the interact rebinding and fixed it not saving correctly.

Fixed interaction rebind not changing the binding for interacting with items in your inventory.

Added tutorial popup when you interact with your ship storage for the first time.

Fixed move rebindings not affecting ship steering and moving while placing an object.

Unequip item sound is now affected by volume settings.

Recipe learned sound is now affected by volume settings.

Also, thanks to everyone who has and continues to take the time to provide us with bug reports and feedback. It is extremely helpful for us to prioritize both fixes and the next content/features that we work on.