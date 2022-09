Share · View all patches · Build 9565564 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Added damage numbers setting!

Added HP bar numbers setting!

Self duplication fixes!

Sound fixes!

Lots of map fixes!

There are still a couple map issues but they are very rare... Ill get em soon!

I'm gonna work on optimization as well!

Thanks to everyone who gave feedback!!!