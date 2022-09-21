0.4.1
-New weapon added: Holy
-New level up options added: Powers
-Altered how level up options are generated
-Changed level UI
-Changed tooltips to show values of items and weapons even if not unlocked
-Assorted tweaks (balance & assets)
Update Notes for 0.4.1
