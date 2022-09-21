 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Further Still: Survivors update for 21 September 2022

Update Notes for 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9565538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.4.1
-New weapon added: Holy
-New level up options added: Powers
-Altered how level up options are generated
-Changed level UI
-Changed tooltips to show values of items and weapons even if not unlocked
-Assorted tweaks (balance & assets)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link