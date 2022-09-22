Pre-Epsiode 2 Patch 2 Hotfix - 9/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9565417 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

DEFENDERS,

This hotfix should address some of the pain points players have raised regarding Mixed Mode and Endless Survival. Additionally some changes to Sirens to help players who prefer to build around their cores. We'll continue to monitor this update as we make progress towards Episode 2 Part 1.

Balance

Tweaked Boss Accessories potential to match that of Lycan King Boss Accessories when dropping at the same quality.

Removed Dark Elf Warriors from Mixed Mode Randomization due to their enemy cap causing slow waves.

Non-rifted Woodland now drop as act drops instead of as a boss reward to match how fusion versions drop.

Rifted Mix Mode should have less overall enemies now to be closer to survival, this won't be perfect due to the randomness of the Mixed Mode.

Siren's Explosion no longer damages cores and caps out at 75% of defense health Damage against heroes remains unchanged.



Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with Mixed mode boss accessories not dropping.

Fixed Various VFXs that weren't being removed causing performance issues.

Fixed issue with Dark Elf Warriors getting stuck on Tornado Valley.

Fixed issue where players had received wave 1000+ unlocked on specific maps.

