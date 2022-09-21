 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mutant Meltdown update for 21 September 2022

Mutant Meltdown - New languages support and a lot of fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9565333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings friends!
Plenty of fixes, new languages support, and overall improvements.

[Added]

  • Added the French language,
  • Added the German language
  • Added the Russian language
  • Added message when perk Superior Regeneration perk happens
  • Added V shortcut to selected previous char
  • Added T shortcut to Throw grenades, Molotov, etc.
  • Added info about current and max char limit per group

[Fixed/Improved]

  • Fixed typos and some translations
  • Update the load system to be faster (faster loading games)
  • Click the super mutant incubator icon will not pinpoint the location.
  • Fixed a bug causing houses to reset to 20 turns to restore health instead of 12.
  • Refresh the selected group when moving items on the storage
  • Character's scroll bar would overlap the button to accept new perks
  • Fixed auto-turn would not work when pushing, entering, or exiting a car.
  • Characters taking radiation damage and hunger damage would get to 0 without dying on hard and apocalyptic difficulties
  • Refresh storage inventory after the next turn if open
  • Fix storage items would not display the quantity if there were many items
  • Mod digital scope +2 range instead of 1
  • Fixed check auto-explore right-click action
  • Fixed bug causing crafting items that cost special materials not spending them
  • Fixed rad meds not costing any resources to craft
  • Fixed bug that would allow to still craft without electricity if items were already in the queue list
  • Increase starting cars not wrecked and with some fuel left

Stay tuned. More to come, friends!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2085792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link