Mutant Meltdown - New languages support and a lot of fixes

Greetings friends!
Plenty of fixes, new languages support, and overall improvements.
[Added]
- Added the French language,
- Added the German language
- Added the Russian language
- Added message when perk Superior Regeneration perk happens
- Added V shortcut to selected previous char
- Added T shortcut to Throw grenades, Molotov, etc.
- Added info about current and max char limit per group
[Fixed/Improved]
- Fixed typos and some translations
- Update the load system to be faster (faster loading games)
- Click the super mutant incubator icon will not pinpoint the location.
- Fixed a bug causing houses to reset to 20 turns to restore health instead of 12.
- Refresh the selected group when moving items on the storage
- Character's scroll bar would overlap the button to accept new perks
- Fixed auto-turn would not work when pushing, entering, or exiting a car.
- Characters taking radiation damage and hunger damage would get to 0 without dying on hard and apocalyptic difficulties
- Refresh storage inventory after the next turn if open
- Fix storage items would not display the quantity if there were many items
- Mod digital scope +2 range instead of 1
- Fixed check auto-explore right-click action
- Fixed bug causing crafting items that cost special materials not spending them
- Fixed rad meds not costing any resources to craft
- Fixed bug that would allow to still craft without electricity if items were already in the queue list
- Increase starting cars not wrecked and with some fuel left
Stay tuned. More to come, friends!
Changed files in this update