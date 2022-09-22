Patch Notes 130.92

Lots of small adjusts to armor to help balance progression for the 30-100 range, focusing on patron, warlord, and crafted sets, mage staves and gear, and crafting gear. We also cleaned up various bugs; high points there would be follower markers and druid staff followers. See below for details. Thanks, and happy hunting!

System

Adjust to alignment loss when killing players

Expansion of the profanity filter

Adjusted PvP mitigation to give bonus mitigation to a lower level vs a higher level in PvP.

Fix for client selecting an unsupported resolution by default

Hotbars greying out

Add warning to account linking popup and confirmation page about possibility to lose characters

Creatures

Inc # of attacks on Kritan, Lord Pallus, Northern FG Noble to 2

Adjusted spawn of orc foragers; removed other mob and added more spawns

Artraxis and Kritan given nature resistance

Adjusted spawns on WWI - bumped werewolves and matriarchs, removed ghost willows

Inc spawn of hell hounds on scorched island

Adjusted Town Guardian min/max damage, enemy mitigation down some

Drops

Slightly boosted drop rates of Totem of the Wolf on the mobs that have it as a solo drop chance

Items

Adjust to resists and bonuses on variety of armor: Warg Tail Necklace, Bracers of Defense, Wizards Robe, Grimoire of Veldan, Grimoire of Ulthien, Grimoire of Kuthos, Grimoire of Isos, Glowing Round Shield, Helm of the Orc Lord, Raqlun's Coif, Armor of Great Health, Shield of Runes, Grimacing Ring/Necklace, Dalvon Mining Helm, Black Opal Flame, Glowing Ethereal Staff

Increased bonuses and resistances on Black, Holy, and Ettin Hide armor sets

Reduced bonuses/resistances for patron armor sets (Armor of Krog/Whisperdale/Silvest). Main stat bonus, hp, and resistances dropped.

Updated stats (mostly resistances) on the level 100 crafted sets (Tangled/Full Metal/Spectral)

Pristine Ferocity set resists increased to 5%, removed str req, increased dex req

Added/adjusted resistances on Swashbucklers and Queen's Silk sets (up to 3-4% on Blunt/Cut/Pierce in varying degrees)

Helm of Agility - now req 30 Dex, no str

Removed str req on Golden Helm of Power

Adjusted Wizard's Cape to +5 Int +5 Str

Wizards Robe - requires level 25 and 35 INT (was 50INT, level 35)

Tormented gear con requirement lowered to 20 from 30

Staff of Enervation now 1 handed

Golden Helm of Power gives +6 INT instead of +6 STR

Lowered DEX req of Nordic Warrior set to 20

Added some resists to Sash/Sandals/Greaves of Archmage

Evil Council Hood was not giving the bonus con in the tooltip

Adjusted resists on Chaos crafted sets (tangled, spectral, full metal)

Other adjusts: Glowing Round Shield (lowered reqs)

Tooltips incorrect: shield of runes, belt of krog, pristine arm guards of ferocity

Adjust for warlords gear sets (main stat bonuses reduced, resists adjusted to 4% for all existing resists), reduced HP slightly as well on certain pieces

Adjust for various staves/wands, in most cases increased MM bonus, min/max damage and or speed, equip level and other minor adjusts, removed rune requ to equip on some as well:

Apprentice's Wizard Staff, Novice's Wizard Staff, Adept's Wizard Staff, Master's Wizard Staff, Staff of Power, Staff of Enervation, Staff of the Archmage, Staff of the Impure, Council of Evil Darkstaff, Grand Staff of the Arda, Cursed Staff of Malderox, Staff of Elemental Mastery, Kudo Horn Wand, Glowing Ethereal Staff

Crafting/Trades

Fix for Carp toolset. Was modifying the wrong skill when crafting.

Added exp for magic forging/carpentry/jewelery tools (Veldan's Hammer, Anvil of Velda, Hell's Gate, Artonian; Carpentry Toolset, Elven Tools, Jeweler’s Tools)

Incorrect Stam Regen bonus on Cherry Pie Slice tooltip

More information on planting skill level req to plant magic seeds

Adjusted difficulty to harvest cinnamon

Chef's Cap now has 10% chance to take damage (reduced chance to degrade)

Slight bump to drop rate on cinnamon on Valinor island (for quest completion in farm quest)

Blue crab shells now reusable

Reduced difficulty to craft the tangled/full metal/spectral sets

Jeweler's tools giving overburdened message on failure

Removed req on Heartwood Shield, Miners Helm, Orc Mining Helm

Mage Spells/Gear

Photosynthesis can now be cast on others (ranged, line of sight)

Lowered stam cost on Psychic scream to 20 from 25

Removed DEBUG print in "Soul Drain" spell

Removed ToF expansion flag from gazelle antlers

Quests

Added some more information to the decayed cap stage of mushroom land quest

Removed cult leaders, bulls from patrons, LK, CK quests

Added Chaos Knight to Duremar and Farstead Keep

Added quest fixup for older accounts who had completed the Artraxis quest but never got the key flag for it (they likely cheesed the quest by following someone into the mine who already had the key, allowing them to complete the quest without triggering key to drop)

Removed "high level potions" treasure from Dynamic Quest as it contained expansion items

Fix for Jessicugh quest; Jessicugh quest taking incorrect # of scorpion stings - changed her script to take automatically if on the stage.

Adjusted DQ that wanted players to go to Vreth but in actuality it should have been darkfell

Additional text on Father Berdun if player has completed quest "Great Herds"

The Illustrious Junk Drawer