Vampires are coming to the world to make humans tremble!

Compete to keep your territory.

Added Vampire faction (another one is coming soon) Vampires recover their life gradually. Vampires have a different facial expression from humans to differentiate them as well as the player name displayed. Blue for humans, red for vampires.

Added experience to level up which will increase your stats, movement speed, hit point, jump height, life regeneration speed and amount of stamina.

Multiplayer is connected to all players on the same world.

Removal of mission mode, missions will now be available in the open world.

The human HQ is in the village, in the big house with grum which will give you missions, which will allow you to level up and have rewards.

The vampire HQ is in the mansion with the imp who will give you missions, which allow you to level up and have rewards.

Improved player synchronization.