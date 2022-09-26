Hey SInners,

The time has come!

I’m thrilled to finally announce that The Matriarch is now available!

First of all, thanks to everyone who has helped me make that day happen, from the players who have been involved since the early betas, the discord members to the friends & family, thank you!

We have a long journey ahead together, and I can’t wait to dive into it.

What’s next?

My priority is to ensure a stable launch, I will keep an eye on the bug reports, feedback and address the urgent ones as quickly as possible.

Then I will continue working on adding more content to the game, starting with a new map and a new sacrifice device which should come out a couple of months from now.

The new map ‘The Monastery’ will bring a lot of novelty elements, such as new & more complex activities, the ability for The Matriarch to sacrifice 2 BOTs per round, an underground area that is not all connected, and more!

Have fun!