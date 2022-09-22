Just posting this in case anyone noticed the game downloading an update - it is solely adjusting the date range for the triggers for this year's Halloween event next month. Nothing else was changed.
Cute Bite update for 22 September 2022
Unimportant Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
