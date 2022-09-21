Update Notes for Sep 22

-Added 3 new unlockable comprehension points(in assorted tab)
-Added shortcut for one click talent tree switch via soul enhancement(need to be unlocked)
-Colliders and visuals of room rewards(chest, statue, tree. etc) will now despawn upon interaction
-Added a new random encounter: innate fruit
-Enhanced obtainable extra final damage values(50%-150%for health, 25%->100% for spirit, deep pockects spirit stones 20->10, limit changed from 500->5000)
-Increased move speed bonus for water chi quench 2%->3%
-Increased flying sword's base damage ratio 4->6
-Elemental chi quenchs of body cultivator will count towards basic training, hence will also effect tribulation level
-Updated some descriptions
-Fixed a where weapon attack power is not show correct value when thunder affinity/body cultivator talent is acquired
-Fixed a bug where body cultivator can obtain chis from skills
-Fixed a bug where thunder body type can be acquired even if thunder chi talent is not invested
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 21 September 2022
