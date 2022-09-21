Update Notes for Sep 22

-Added 3 new unlockable comprehension points(in assorted tab)

-Added shortcut for one click talent tree switch via soul enhancement(need to be unlocked)

-Colliders and visuals of room rewards(chest, statue, tree. etc) will now despawn upon interaction

-Added a new random encounter: innate fruit

-Enhanced obtainable extra final damage values(50%-150%for health, 25%->100% for spirit, deep pockects spirit stones 20->10, limit changed from 500->5000)

-Increased move speed bonus for water chi quench 2%->3%

-Increased flying sword's base damage ratio 4->6

-Elemental chi quenchs of body cultivator will count towards basic training, hence will also effect tribulation level

-Updated some descriptions

-Fixed a where weapon attack power is not show correct value when thunder affinity/body cultivator talent is acquired

-Fixed a bug where body cultivator can obtain chis from skills

-Fixed a bug where thunder body type can be acquired even if thunder chi talent is not invested