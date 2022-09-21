Update 0.6.1.7 brings a new notification UI for collected items like skill shards, map shards, or skill gems. The UI will also display some general information about the collected item like the item type to get a better overview what was collected. Furthermore skill gems are now items which can be collected like the other shards.

A new notification UI has been added which will pop up when ever you pick up a new skill shard, map shard or skill gem to make clear what item type has been collected.

Skill Gems are now droppable items to make it clearer when you actually picked up and received a new skill gem. So from now on unlocking new skills in town, trading at the merchant or completing a skill gem event on the map will drop a collectible skill gem.

Improved main menu visual effects.