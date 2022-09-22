Everdell Patch 1.1.4

New – Avatar Select!
The critters have spoken! By popular demand, today's 1.1.4 patch lets players select their avatar at the start of a game! Are you a squirrel or a mouse?
The full list of patch notes can be seen below:
Patch Notes
- Players can now select which worker they want to use before the start of the game!
- Controller support is now active on PC! Simply plug in your controller to activate or toggle it on in the settings menu.
Bug Fixes:
- Removed some instances where players were prompted that they could spend additional resources even when they had no more to spend.
- Resolved animation issues involving Rugwort’s vines.
- Fixed a bug where Rugwort wasn’t calculating his point total correctly in some situations.
- Players can no longer play cards out of Rugwort’s city after playing a Teacher.
