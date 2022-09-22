Everdell Patch 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9565060 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

New – Avatar Select!

The critters have spoken! By popular demand, today's 1.1.4 patch lets players select their avatar at the start of a game! Are you a squirrel or a mouse?

The full list of patch notes can be seen below:

Patch Notes

Players can now select which worker they want to use before the start of the game!

Controller support is now active on PC! Simply plug in your controller to activate or toggle it on in the settings menu.

Bug Fixes: