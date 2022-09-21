 Skip to content

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory update for 21 September 2022

Updates for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean text

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Text fixes were added for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean text to fix font size and unlinked translation issues.

Changed files in this update

Fallen Legion+ Depot Depot 612821
