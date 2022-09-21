Text fixes were added for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean text to fix font size and unlinked translation issues.
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory update for 21 September 2022
Updates for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean text
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Fallen Legion+ Depot Depot 612821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update