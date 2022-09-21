Update 34 - Major Updates

Hey Everyone,
We are back with another massive update that includes major improvements to every area of the game - from AI to pathfinding, and even includes awesome new unit for you to play with. This update improves both the base game and the new Royal Blood DLC.
To start things of we looked into improving pathfinding during combat, and fixing long term issues like cavalry units being able to get on top of walls. In addition AI got a lot work, it will now train correct units as it progresses through the tech tree, so you will no longer see Swordsman in the early game. There are a lot of other fixes, improvements and additions - but one of the coolest one is the new unit - Royal Guard, available at the start of a new campaign both in the original and Royal Blood expansion.
More updates are on the way, and thanks so much for your positive reception of the Royal Blood DLC. It won`t be a secret for long - we are hard at work on another massive expansion pack for Medieval Kingdom Wars. Same time a lot more great updates are on the way to the original game - it will be a very exciting fall!
As always - thanks so much for your support! And lets take a look at what Update 34 brings to the table:
- Major improvements to pathfinding both in field combat and siege combat
- Cavalry units can no longer walk onto walls
- Units placed on walls are now safe from cavalry units
- Big improvements to world map and skirmish camera movement
- Camera scrolling speed are much slower and smoother now
- Fixed last of the game breaking issues – loosing control over your units during combat
- Major combat AI improvements
- AI will no longer cheat and use high powered units in early to mid game
- AI will train appropriate units during combat as it advances through the tech tree
- New unit added - Royal Guard - very powerful cavalry unit
- One Royal Guard unit is added to players starting army with the new campaign
- Royal Guard unit can`t be replenished if dies
- Royal Blood DLC - Royal Guard unit is added to every town the King starts with
- Added ability for units to have their kingdoms heraldry on their shields - more to come
- Royal Guard unit shows heraldry of the controlling country on it`s shield
- Battle Cry ability for the Royal Guard unit
- Defending in siege combat greatly streamlined
- AI progresses much faster when sieging player towns
- Reduced the time siege defenses battles last as AI acts a lot faster now
- Fixed difficulty drop down boxes in the campaign creation screen now allowing hard difficulty selection
- Gatehouse upgrade a lot more expensive
- Rebalanced the cost of various wall upgrades
- Various stability improvements when switching between towns
- Fixes couple of extremely rare crash issues
- Cavalry units are a lot more effective in trampling over enemy units when running
- Balancing improvements to Royal Blood DLC and base game
- Fixed Capture Madrid achievement, it`s now Capture Toledo achievement
Changed files in this update