Update 34 - Major Updates

Hey Everyone,

We are back with another massive update that includes major improvements to every area of the game - from AI to pathfinding, and even includes awesome new unit for you to play with. This update improves both the base game and the new Royal Blood DLC.

To start things of we looked into improving pathfinding during combat, and fixing long term issues like cavalry units being able to get on top of walls. In addition AI got a lot work, it will now train correct units as it progresses through the tech tree, so you will no longer see Swordsman in the early game. There are a lot of other fixes, improvements and additions - but one of the coolest one is the new unit - Royal Guard, available at the start of a new campaign both in the original and Royal Blood expansion.

More updates are on the way, and thanks so much for your positive reception of the Royal Blood DLC. It won`t be a secret for long - we are hard at work on another massive expansion pack for Medieval Kingdom Wars. Same time a lot more great updates are on the way to the original game - it will be a very exciting fall!

As always - thanks so much for your support! And lets take a look at what Update 34 brings to the table: