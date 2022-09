Share · View all patches · Build 9564753 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 22:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

Who's ready for an almost-out-of-season Summer event???

That's right - from now until October 1st, you can unlock a bunch of new holiday content in DemonCrawl! More details below:

And don't forget that last year's Summer rewards are back too!