Battle Map Studio update for 22 September 2022

Patch Notes 2022.09.22

Patch Notes 2022.09.22

I’ve continued to test and refine the various job systems, and have a few nice updates to share!

Updates
  • Improved grid updates for when a single layer is updated, so that only blocks and block components on that layer are marked as changed.
  • Restructured the codebase so that the base grid systems are not entwined with map editor tools. So much cleaner! This likely won't affect gameplay.
Polish
  • Fixed a bug that prevented image wizard generations to complete.
  • Fixed a visual bug where overlay grid tiles would not always be positioned correctly on top of blocks.
  • Fixed a job issue where the grid system would not always allow blocks to finish updating before marking them as unchanged.
  • Fixed a visual issue where shallow water would not be level with other liquid meshes.
  • Fixed a visual bug where the system would not generate liquid meshes with the proper elevation if a block had negative elevation.

Enjoy!

-Bradley

