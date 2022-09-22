Patch Notes 2022.09.22

I’ve continued to test and refine the various job systems, and have a few nice updates to share!
Updates
- Improved grid updates for when a single layer is updated, so that only blocks and block components on that layer are marked as changed.
- Restructured the codebase so that the base grid systems are not entwined with map editor tools. So much cleaner! This likely won't affect gameplay.
Polish
- Fixed a bug that prevented image wizard generations to complete.
- Fixed a visual bug where overlay grid tiles would not always be positioned correctly on top of blocks.
- Fixed a job issue where the grid system would not always allow blocks to finish updating before marking them as unchanged.
- Fixed a visual issue where shallow water would not be level with other liquid meshes.
- Fixed a visual bug where the system would not generate liquid meshes with the proper elevation if a block had negative elevation.
Enjoy!
-Bradley
Changed files in this update