 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Good Knight update for 22 September 2022

Good Knight Anniversary Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9564614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for being with us!

We will be celebrating Good Knight's one year of early access.
Many has said Good Knight has been more complete than most early access out there and we are planning to give everyone more!

Good Knight Anniversary Patch | New Difficulty Comparison

(Right) High Level gameplay by Top Player Dwaffle

Anniversary Patch Notes:

  • 120+ FPS!
  • Hundreds of New Life Advices / Death Insults!
  • New setting to filter out offensive words!
  • New Maps!
  • New Difficulties, Pain Kink (Easy), and Hell (Original Mode)
  • Reset!
  • Bug fixes!
  • Optimizations!
  • Leaderboard reset!
  • Improved Graphics!
  • Improved Gameplay and controls!
  • and many more!

Thank you so much FGC, Philippine, Vtuber, Streamers, and of course the Good Knight community!

Changed files in this update

Good Knight Content Depot 1281401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link