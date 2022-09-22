Thank you everyone for being with us!

We will be celebrating Good Knight's one year of early access.

Many has said Good Knight has been more complete than most early access out there and we are planning to give everyone more!

Good Knight Anniversary Patch | New Difficulty Comparison

(Right) High Level gameplay by Top Player Dwaffle

Anniversary Patch Notes:

120+ FPS!

Hundreds of New Life Advices / Death Insults!

New setting to filter out offensive words!

New Maps!

New Difficulties, Pain Kink (Easy), and Hell (Original Mode)

Reset!

Bug fixes!

Optimizations!

Leaderboard reset!

Improved Graphics!

Improved Gameplay and controls!

and many more!

Thank you so much FGC, Philippine, Vtuber, Streamers, and of course the Good Knight community!