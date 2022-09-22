Version 1.021 is live!

Hey everyone!
Midnight Fight Express v1.021 is now live.
- It is now possible to counter objects thrown by enemies (As long as any Parrry & Counter skill is assigned) to prevent frequent rolling.
- It is now possible to counter melee attacks from enemies who are using firearms as melee weapons.
- Rope skills are no longer mixed up in the hideout.
- Normal enemies now perform fewer random attacks that cannot be countered.
- Rope is now way more responsive.
Thank you for playing! More balance - patches and cool stuff coming soon.
Changed files in this update