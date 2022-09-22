 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Fight Express update for 22 September 2022

Version 1.021 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9564435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Midnight Fight Express v1.021 is now live.

  • It is now possible to counter objects thrown by enemies (As long as any Parrry & Counter skill is assigned) to prevent frequent rolling.
  • It is now possible to counter melee attacks from enemies who are using firearms as melee weapons.
  • Rope skills are no longer mixed up in the hideout.
  • Normal enemies now perform fewer random attacks that cannot be countered.
  • Rope is now way more responsive.

Thank you for playing! More balance - patches and cool stuff coming soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1390411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link