-
Balance: Natures Wand Skill Wind Orb: Now shoots projectiles in slightly different pattern.
-
Bug Fix: Shop/Chests/Blessing and Curse idol, now has "Skill Mana Cost Reduction", "Skill Cooldown Reduction", "Apply Status Effectiveness" and "Discount Blessing"(not sold in shop) blessings.
-
Bug Fix: If using endurance blessing, of you die, you no longer gain endurance status effect twice.
-
Bug Fix: If enemy drinks potion as they die, it will no longer heal the enemy or play the sound of drinking potion.
-
Bug Fix: Fire Bomb skill shoots from middle position correctly.
-
Balance: Wand casting animation is 21% faster.
-
Improvement: Changed "Crit Chance" to "Physical Crit Chance" in equipment menu.
-
Sound:
- Different Attacking sounds with swords/wands.
- Different getting hit sounds with swords/wands.
- Elemental Attack and Hitting sounds with swords/wands.
- Shield Charge/Mirror Block sounds when they deal damage.
- Died sound.
- Enemy drink potion sound.
- Shield up sound.
- Gorilla footstep sounds.
- Footsteps sounds are now coming from foot position, instead of center of the character its coming from.
- Goblin Warrior swinging and hitting sound.
- Goblin Mage Shooting projectiles / hitting with projectiles sound.
- Goblin mage staff swinging and hitting sound.
- Gorilla is using temporary sound for Attacking/Hitting (Wooden sound).
- Rising Slash and Dashing Thrust abilities make sound when attacking.
- Wind Orb skill projectiles make sound when they are shot.
- Player/Enemy will no longer make footsteps sound when scene starts.
- Knight boots will make different footstep sounds compared to other armor.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 21 September 2022
Patch 10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
