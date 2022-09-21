 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 21 September 2022

Patch 10

Patch 10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Balance: Natures Wand Skill Wind Orb: Now shoots projectiles in slightly different pattern.

  • Bug Fix: Shop/Chests/Blessing and Curse idol, now has "Skill Mana Cost Reduction", "Skill Cooldown Reduction", "Apply Status Effectiveness" and "Discount Blessing"(not sold in shop) blessings.

  • Bug Fix: If using endurance blessing, of you die, you no longer gain endurance status effect twice.

  • Bug Fix: If enemy drinks potion as they die, it will no longer heal the enemy or play the sound of drinking potion.

  • Bug Fix: Fire Bomb skill shoots from middle position correctly.

  • Balance: Wand casting animation is 21% faster.

  • Improvement: Changed "Crit Chance" to "Physical Crit Chance" in equipment menu.

  • Sound:

    • Different Attacking sounds with swords/wands.
    • Different getting hit sounds with swords/wands.
    • Elemental Attack and Hitting sounds with swords/wands.
    • Shield Charge/Mirror Block sounds when they deal damage.
    • Died sound.
    • Enemy drink potion sound.
    • Shield up sound.
    • Gorilla footstep sounds.
    • Footsteps sounds are now coming from foot position, instead of center of the character its coming from.
    • Goblin Warrior swinging and hitting sound.
    • Goblin Mage Shooting projectiles / hitting with projectiles sound.
    • Goblin mage staff swinging and hitting sound.
    • Gorilla is using temporary sound for Attacking/Hitting (Wooden sound).
    • Rising Slash and Dashing Thrust abilities make sound when attacking.
    • Wind Orb skill projectiles make sound when they are shot.
    • Player/Enemy will no longer make footsteps sound when scene starts.
    • Knight boots will make different footstep sounds compared to other armor.

