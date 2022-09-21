Balance: Natures Wand Skill Wind Orb: Now shoots projectiles in slightly different pattern.

Bug Fix: Shop/Chests/Blessing and Curse idol, now has "Skill Mana Cost Reduction", "Skill Cooldown Reduction", "Apply Status Effectiveness" and "Discount Blessing"(not sold in shop) blessings.

Bug Fix: If using endurance blessing, of you die, you no longer gain endurance status effect twice.

Bug Fix: If enemy drinks potion as they die, it will no longer heal the enemy or play the sound of drinking potion.

Bug Fix: Fire Bomb skill shoots from middle position correctly.

Balance: Wand casting animation is 21% faster.

Improvement: Changed "Crit Chance" to "Physical Crit Chance" in equipment menu.