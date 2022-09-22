Patch 56.31

This was a smaller patch but we were able to fix a few persistent issues. Thank you for your patience and support. Main change is removing Velsinea – Mainlands moves. Those store items are not usable any longer. You can access both areas from Giant Island. Other than that we worked on some high level boss issues including the restoration of BK castle and some drop balance. As always you can check out our public issues board with a github account and see what we’re working on. Cheers!

Quests

Fixed Mordred Quest - lots of clean up in quest script in how it was formatted.

Fixed Morganwg quest - was not counting kills appropriately

Fix for Richard of Jeel - stuck in usecode bc it was missing a conversation scope

Print to player when completing quest to deliver message to Richard of Jeel (player has no clue they did the right thing or completed it)

Map

Removed safe zones from Velsinea

Added two entrances to Velsinea from Mainlands (Giant Island has two caves that lead to Lycil and Montisunds)

Fix for Toxicum castle (mobs not spawning inside the castle at all)

Various ladders were not teleporting players (said destination was blocked). These should all be functional now including ladder to BK castle.

Updated Lucinia's text regarding leaving for Vels or Mainlands

Removed guards on dragon island portal/destination and safe zone on mainlands side

Removed ability to use mainlands/vels moves in game - gives print instead

Fixup for Vels players - sets flags and calls alignment change onlogin

Goblin Cave near silvest now counting for Orc kill quest, safe zone extended there also

Items

Adjusted weight of zerk pots to 0/0 from 2/2

Fixed the INT check on Conjurer Robe

Reduced break chance on fishing pole until I'm able to do a pass on trades/shops. Too difficult to repair pole with cotton the way it is for newbies.

Creatures