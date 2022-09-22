Patch 56.31

This was a smaller patch but we were able to fix a few persistent issues. Thank you for your patience and support. Main change is removing Velsinea – Mainlands moves. Those store items are not usable any longer. You can access both areas from Giant Island. Other than that we worked on some high level boss issues including the restoration of BK castle and some drop balance. As always you can check out our public issues board with a github account and see what we’re working on. Cheers!
Quests
- Fixed Mordred Quest - lots of clean up in quest script in how it was formatted.
- Fixed Morganwg quest - was not counting kills appropriately
- Fix for Richard of Jeel - stuck in usecode bc it was missing a conversation scope
- Print to player when completing quest to deliver message to Richard of Jeel (player has no clue they did the right thing or completed it)
Map
- Removed safe zones from Velsinea
- Added two entrances to Velsinea from Mainlands (Giant Island has two caves that lead to Lycil and Montisunds)
- Fix for Toxicum castle (mobs not spawning inside the castle at all)
- Various ladders were not teleporting players (said destination was blocked). These should all be functional now including ladder to BK castle.
- Updated Lucinia's text regarding leaving for Vels or Mainlands
- Removed guards on dragon island portal/destination and safe zone on mainlands side
- Removed ability to use mainlands/vels moves in game - gives print instead
- Fixup for Vels players - sets flags and calls alignment change onlogin
- Goblin Cave near silvest now counting for Orc kill quest, safe zone extended there also
Items
- Adjusted weight of zerk pots to 0/0 from 2/2
- Fixed the INT check on Conjurer Robe
- Reduced break chance on fishing pole until I'm able to do a pass on trades/shops. Too difficult to repair pole with cotton the way it is for newbies.
Creatures
- Anarius made Ethereal
- Nycadaemon made a flying Type
- Removed Vorpal from Venom Spider, added Spidersilk items (minus Orb, can only be obtained from boss)
- Adjusted Banished Knight drops of BK gear
- Increased Orcus's HP and min/max damage
- Reduced chances on Orcus drop table (not all items, and half reduction only on the stones, rune gear); reduced chance of Black Platemail to drop from Anubis
- Added Spider Silk Mage armor set to Venom Spiders.
- Increased spawns on IOD and around Toxicum Castle
- Potential fix for Orcus occasionally dropping a corpse and then not respawning
Changed files in this update