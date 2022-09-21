Today version 1.5.1 is now available, and is focused on improving the experience of playing Pro Gymnast Simulator on the Steam Deck.
Changes include improved text input / automatic on-screen keyboard without needing to resort to Steam Deck hotkey combinations, Improved text layout in tutorials and editor screens.
Pro Gymnast update for 21 September 2022
Steam Deck compatibility improvements
