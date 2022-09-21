 Skip to content

Pro Gymnast update for 21 September 2022

Steam Deck compatibility improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9564175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today version 1.5.1 is now available, and is focused on improving the experience of playing Pro Gymnast Simulator on the Steam Deck.
Changes include improved text input / automatic on-screen keyboard without needing to resort to Steam Deck hotkey combinations, Improved text layout in tutorials and editor screens.

