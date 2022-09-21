Update 1.35 "Landscape Overhaul"

Additions/Overhauls:

-Cliffs

-Cliffs added with rock faces

-Better looking landscape on OS-3 especially

-Minor changes to OS-1 and OS-2

-Enemy AI completely redone

-Added new "Shotgun" enemy...

AI changes:

-AI will now pull the enemy into range and stop whilst firing

-Interpolation has been added for rotation of enemy

-Over all smarter

Multiplayer:

-Since multiplayer is still experimental you will experience floating trees and grass in the multiplayer world as it is not updated because the multiplayer is not the main focus as of now.

Please enjoy,

DrierWhisper Games