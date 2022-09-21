 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hunted update for 21 September 2022

Update 1.35 "Landscape Overhaul"

Share · View all patches · Build 9564089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions/Overhauls:
-Cliffs
-Cliffs added with rock faces
-Better looking landscape on OS-3 especially
-Minor changes to OS-1 and OS-2
-Enemy AI completely redone
-Added new "Shotgun" enemy...

AI changes:
-AI will now pull the enemy into range and stop whilst firing
-Interpolation has been added for rotation of enemy
-Over all smarter

Multiplayer:
-Since multiplayer is still experimental you will experience floating trees and grass in the multiplayer world as it is not updated because the multiplayer is not the main focus as of now.

Please enjoy,
DrierWhisper Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1765061
  • Loading history…
Depot 1765062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link